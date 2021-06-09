A more seasoned Kyle Crutchmer heads into Bellator 260

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 9, 2021
While on paper 2020 was a mixed bag for welterweight Kyle Crutchmer with a win and a loss, when he looks back on last year, Crutchmer sees more positives than negatives.

In particular, Crutchmer has found new motivation for his fight carrier from his life outside the cage.

“This last year has actually been blessing for me,” Crutchmer told MMAWeekly.com. “I had a baby girl last March, and got put into this role as a father, and it changed me. I feel live grown so much from that, and I think it’s carried over to MMA, and I have a purpose to what I’m doing.

“I’m training hard and taking the necessary steps to obtain my goals. I feel like this past year has taught me so much in terms of what matters and things like that.”

In addition to the additional motivation in his fight career, Crutchmer has found a new level of maturity in his game.

“I’m becoming more seasoned and am actually going on my third year of fighting, and anytime you start something like I did as fast as I was going, you’re going to hit some bumps in the road, but I’m capable of things,” said Crutchmer. “If I didn’t believe in myself I wouldn’t be doing this.

“I just think that I’m more seasoned. In my last fight I learned a lot about myself. I’m just working and trying to get as good as I can, listen to my coaches, and being around great teammates is a blessing too as well.”

This Friday in Uncasville, Connecticut, Crutchmer (6-1) will look to rebound off his first career loss when he takes on Levan Chokhell (9-0) in a 170-pound preliminary card bout at Bellator 260.

“He’s undefeated, and people have been telling me he’s finished all his opponents at that, and I’m not taking anything from this guy or taking him for granted, but he’s fought a lot of guys without any fights,” Crutchmer said of Chokhell.

“It’s hard to really get a read on this guy and to really know what he’s about. I think for me it’s about mixing it all up, mixing it up well, staying out of danger, and doing the things I do best. I think if I do that and do what I do well, and what I do in camp, I see myself winning this fight.”

When it comes to the second half of his 2021, Crutchmer’s mind is to his progression as a fighter and not much beyond that.

“I’m focused on Levan and doing the things I do best right now,” said Crutchmer.

“I think for me I learned something  from when I was wrestling in college that will stick with me it’s focusing on the day to day progress; what can I do tomorrow that will help me for the next week. I’m not looking too far forward. I’m taking it fight by fight and see where it leads me.”

