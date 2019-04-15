A look back at Rich Franklin’s UFC Hall of Fame career

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 14, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

A veteran of 37 professional fights during his 13-year career, Rich Franklin compiled a record of 29-7, 1 NC (14-6 UFC), which included wins over UFC Hall of Famers Ken Shamrock and Chuck Liddell, former UFC middleweight champion Evan Tanner, and former PRIDE middleweight champion Wanderlei Silva.

With a mountain of accomplishments to his credit, Franklin on Saturday was announced as the latest addition to the UFC Hall of Fame. He will be inducted as part of the Class of 2019, entering the Pioneer Era wing.

