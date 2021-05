A look back at Cody Garbrandt’s UFC career highlights

Cody Garbrandt looks to make the climb to the bantamweight title just as he did once before. A barrage of finishes to start his UFC career earned Garbrandt a title shot against Dominick Cruz at the end of 2016 and completed his ascension to the top of the division.

In the UFC Vegas 27 main event on Saturday, Garbrandt faces no. 3 ranked Rob Font in a pivotal bout in the bantamweight division.

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt Face-Offs Video

(Courtesy of UFC)