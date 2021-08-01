A.J. McKee finishes Patricio ‘Pitbull’ to earn $1,000,000 and the featherweight championship at Bellator 263

A.J. McKee remained undefeated, won the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix, captured the featherweight championship and banked a $1,000,000 payday at Bellator 263 on Saturday.

McKee advanced his unbeaten record to 18-0 with a first-round submission win over longtime champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire in Saturday’s main event at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

McKee connected with a head kick that staggered Freire. Sensing the end was near, McKee unloaded a flurry of punches. An uppercut dropped Freire. “Pitbull” quickly stood and found himself caught in a standing guillotine choke. Seconds later he was unconscious.

“We are just getting started. This is only the beginning. When it first started and they were selecting the bracket, I wanted the third or fourth pick. But God told me that I am number one so when I picked that first draw, I knew that I was number one and now I am,” McKee said following the win. “Mentality is the key. You have to put the work in and my dad always says, hard work beats talent.”

Bellator 263 Official Results:

Main Card

#1- AJ McKee (18-0) defeated C- Patricio Pitbull (32-5) via submission (guillotine) at 1:57 of round one

(18-0) defeated C- (32-5) via submission (guillotine) at 1:57 of round one #8- Mads Burnell (15-3) defeated #2- Emmanuel Sanchez (20-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

(15-3) defeated #2- (20-5) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) Usman Nurmagomedov (13-0) defeated Manny Muro (12-7) via TKO (punches) at 3:30 of round one

(13-0) defeated (12-7) via TKO (punches) at 3:30 of round one Islam Mamedov (20-1-1) defeated Brent Primus (10-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

(20-1-1) defeated (10-2) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) #5-Goiti Yamauchi (26-5) defeated Chris Gonzalez (6-1) via TKO (punches) at 3:53 of round one

Preliminary Card