HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva kneels in Octagon at UFC Vegas 12

featuredUFC releases Anderson Silva from his contract

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor UFC 178

featuredDone Deal: Conor McGregor reportedly inks contract for UFC 257 Dustin Poirier rematch

Conor McGregor - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Dustin Poirier

featuredDana White addresses Khabib still drug testing, updates Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

featuredUFC Vegas 14: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos recap video

A.J. McKee advances to grand prix finals, submits Darrion Caldwell at Bellator 253

November 19, 2020
NoNo Comments

A.J. McKee kept his undefeated record intact on Thursday when he put away former Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell in the Bellator 253 main event. The two met in a Bellator World Featherweight Grand Prix semi-final bout, and McKee only needed 71 seconds to punch his ticket to the tournament finals.

Caldwell, an NCAA champion wrestler, quickly took McKee down early in the fight. It would end up being a mistake. McKee wrapped up Caldwell’s neck, applied a body triangle and cranked.

“He popped his head off to the side and I locked up the body triangle and I hooked him up deep and that’s all she wrote,” McKee said following the fight.

With the win, McKee was the first to secure a spot in the grand prix finals. He’ll face the winner of champion Patricio Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez, who will face off at a later date.

TRENDING > UFC releases Anderson Silva from his contract

Full Bellator 253 Results:

  • A.J. McKee def. Darrion Caldwell by submission (neck crank) at 1:11, R1
  • Jeremy Johnson def. Benson Henderson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27. 30-27)
  • Jeremy Kennedy def. Matt Bessette by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Jaleel Willis def. Mark Lemminger by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jay Jay Wilson def. Sergio DeBari by KO (punches) at 0:20, R1
  • Kaheem Murray def. Kevin Ferguson Jr. by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Sullivan Cauley def. Jason Markland by KO (punches) at 0:28, R1

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA