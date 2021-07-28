2021 World MMA Awards nominees announced

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 28, 2021
The nominees for the 2021 edition of the 13th annual World MMA Awards presented by Fighter’s Only have been announced per a press release.

Visit worldmmaawards.com to vote for each respective category, the nominees can be found below.

Charles ‘Mask’ Lewis Male Fighter of the Year

  • Kamaru Usman
  • Brandon Moreno
  • Yaroslav Amosov
  • Charles Oliveira
  • Jan Blachowicz

Female Fighter of the Year

  • Mackenzie Dern
  • Kayla Harrison
  • Valentina Shevchenko
  • Rose Namajunas
  • Manon Fiorot

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

  • Khamzat Chimaev
  • Jiří Procházka
  • Brandon Moreno
  • Yaroslav Amosov
  • Kevin Holland

International Fighter of the Year

  • Vadim Nemkov
  • Israel Adesanya
  • Yaroslav Amosov
  • Robert Whittaker
  • Jan Blachowicz

Fight of the Year

  • Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257
  • Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos – UFC 262
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno I – UFC 256
  • Jiří Procházka vs. Dominick Reyes – UFC on ESPN 23
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza – UFC on ESPN+ 47

Knockout of the Year

  • Joaquin Buckley vs. Impa Kasanganay – Back Kick – UFC on ESPN+ 37
  • Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – Punch – UFC 261
  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar – Flying Knee – UFC on ESPN+ 42
  • Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza – Punch – UFC 262
  • Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham – Flying Switch Kick – KSW 55

Submission of the Year

  • AJ McKee vs. Darrion Caldwell – Neck Crank – Bellator 253
  • Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill – Armbar/Triangle – UFC 264
  • Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden – Flying Triangle – UFC on ESPN+ 41
  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – Guillotine – UFC 258
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje – Triangle – UFC 254

Comeback of the Year

  • Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257
  • Thanh le vs. Martin Nguyen – ONE: Inside the Matrix
  • Sean Strickland (Career)
  • Rose Namajunas (Career)
  • Charles Oliviera vs. Michael Chandler – UFC 262

Upset of the Year

  • Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson – ONE on TNT 1
  • Shana Dobson vs. Mariya Agapova – UFC on ESPN 15
  • Clay Collard vs. Anthony Pettis – PFL 2021 #1
  • Ok Rae Yoon vs. Eddie Alvarez – ONE on TNT 4
  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – UFC 258

Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year

  • Eric Nicksick
  • Henri Hooft
  • Mike Brown
  • Trevor Wittman
  • Jason Parillo

Trainer of the Year

  • Phil Daru
  • Sam Calavitta
  • Jordan Sullivan
  • Chase Cichos
  • Bo Sandoval

Gym of the Year

  • American Top Team
  • City Kickboxing
  • Elevation Fight Team
  • RVCA
  • Sanford MMA

Referee of the Year

  • Herb Dean
  • Dan Miragliotta
  • Mark Smith
  • Jason Herzog
  • Marc Goddard

Ringcard Girl of the Year

  • Arianny Celeste
  • Luciana Andrade
  • Brookliyn Wren
  • Brittney Palmer
  • Kasia Motloch Kejsi

Leading Man of the Year

  • Dana White
  • Ed Soares
  • Mohammed Shahid
  • Densign White
  • Scott Coker

Best Promotion of the Year

  • Bellator MMA
  • LFA
  • Brave Combat Federation
  • UAE Warriors
  • UFC

Personality of the Year

  • Jon Anik
  • Daniel Cormier
  • Joe Rogan
  • Laura Sanko
  • Chael Sonnen

Analyst of the Year

  • Robin Black
  • Michael Bisping
  • Paul Felder
  • Dan Hardy
  • John McCarthy

Best MMA Programming

  • Morning Kombat
  • Dana White’s Contender Series
  • DC & Helwani
  • JRE MMA Show
  • UFC Embedded

MMA Media Source of the Year

  • The Mac Life
  • BT Sport
  • ESPN MMA
  • MMA Fighting
  • MMA Junkie

MMA Journalist of the Year

  • John Morgan
  • Shaheen Al-Shatti
  • Brett Okamoto
  • Ariel Helwani
  • Oscar Willis

Fighting Spirit of the Year

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov (Compassion vs. Justin Gaethje – transitioned from an arm bar to triangle to avoid distressing Gaethje’s parents)
  • Terrance McKinney (recovery – from overcoming drug addiction and near death to UFC callup and winning debut)
  • Brandon Moreno (Perseverance – from being cut, to fighting back and becoming the first Mexican UFC champion)
  • Dustin Poirier (Charity – continued efforts with The Good Fight Foundation giving back to the local community in Louisiana)
  • Dana White (Leadership – when all sports were down and out due to Covid-19, against all the odds, Dana White made Fight Island real)

