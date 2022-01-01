2021 UFC Year in Review – Part 2 | Video

We take a look at some of the most memorable moments from the second half of 2021. From the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor to one of the biggest upsets in UFC title fight history to end the year.

The fight promotion’s first event of 2022 takes place on Jan. 15. The event is. headlined by a featherweight bout between No 5 ranked Calvin Kattar and No. 8 ranked Giga Chikadze.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

