2021 UFC Year in Review – Part 1 | Video

We take a look back at some of the highlights from the first half of the calendar year, from UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 to welcoming fans back in a major way at UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2.

Relive some of the biggest moments inside the Octagon during the uncertain first half of 2021.

Check Out the Top 10 Knockouts in UFC Heavyweight History | Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)