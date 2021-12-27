2021 UFC Submission of the Year Nominees | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 27, 2021
As we close out 2021 and look ahead to 2022, the UFC named their nominees for the promotion’s Submission of the Year category.

The choices for Submission of the Year include: Vicente Luque’s D’arce choke finish of former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley at UFC 260 in March, Brandon Moreno‘s rear-naked choke stoppage of Deiveson Figueiredo to capture the flyweight title from UFC 263 in June, Glover Teixeira‘s rear-naked choke win over Jan Błachowicz at UFC 267 to win the light heavyweight championship, and Khamzat Chimaev‘s UFC 267 rear-naked choke finish of Li Jingliang.

You can make your selection by voting in the Community tab on the UFC YouTube channel or on other UFC social channels.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

