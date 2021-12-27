2021 UFC Knockout of the Year nominees | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 27, 2021
There were no shortage of knockouts inside the UFC octagon in 2021. Check out the fight promotion’s nominees for Knockout of the Year honors.

The choices consists of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman‘s brutal knockout of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in April, Jiří Procházka’s spinning elbow finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25 in May, Ignacio Bahamondes’ spinning wheel kick finish of Roosevelt Roberts at UFC Vegas 34 in August, and Rose Namajunas‘ head kick stoppage of Zhang Weili at UFC 261.

Fans can make their selection by voting in the Community tab on the UFC YouTube channel or on other UFC social channels.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

