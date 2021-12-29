2021 UFC Debut of the Year Nominees | Video

Several fighters made their UFC debuts in 2021 but only a few left a lasting impression with their debut performances inside the famed Octagon.

The fight promotion revealed their nominees fo the category of Debut oof the Year and the list includes: Michael Chandler, Terrance McKinney, Alex Pereira, and Paddy Pimblett

You can make your selection by voting in the Community tab on the UFC YouTube channel or on other UFC social channels.

2021 UFC Knockout of the Year nominees | Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

2021 UFC Submission of the Year Nominees | Video