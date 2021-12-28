HOT OFF THE WIRE
2021 UFC Comeback of the Year Nominees | Video

December 28, 2021
Look back at the best come-from-behind UFC wins in 2021. The fight promotion put out their nominees for the category of Comeback of the Year. The nominations include: Julian Marquez’ UFC 258 anaconda choke win over Maki Pitolo, Anthony Hernandez’ UFC 258 guillotine choke win over Rodolfo Vieira, Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC 266 TKO win over Marlon Moraes, and Charles Oliveira‘s UFC 262 TKO win over Michael Chandler.

You can make your selection by voting in the Community tab on the UFC YouTube channel or on other UFC social channels.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

