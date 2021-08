2021 PFL Playoffs 2 Video Highlights

The women’s lightweights and heavyweights booked their spots in the finals on Thursday at the second 2021 PFL Playoff event. Kayla Harrison, Taylor Guardado, Ante Delija, & Bruno Cappelozza now have a chance to become millionaires.

Check out the event’s highlights below.

(Courtesy of PFL MMA)