2021 PFL 3 Weigh-in results and video

May 6, 2021
The official weigh-ins for the PFL’s third event of the season took place on Wednesday in Atlantic City, N.J. The fight card features heavyweights and female lightweights.

In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum makes his promotional debut against Renan Ferreira. In the co-main event, undefeated 2019 PFL champion Kayla Harrison takes on Mariana Morais.

The main card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

Full 2021 PFL 3 Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD

  • Fabricio Werdum (241.4) vs. Renan Ferreira (252)
  • Kayla Harrison (155.2) vs. Mariana Morais (153)
  • Brandon Sayles (264.2) vs. Mohammed Usman (239)
  • Larissa Pacheco (155.2) vs. Julija Pajic (155.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD

  • Bruno Cappelozza (234) vs. Ante Delija (233.2)
  • Cindy Dandois (153) vs. Kaitlin Young (155)
  • Genah Fabian (155.8) vs. Laura Sanchez (155.4)
  • Muhammed DeReese (257.6) vs. Denis Goltsov (240.4)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

  • Taylor Guardado (154.6) vs. Helena Kolesnyk (155.2)
  • Kyron Bowen (170.8) vs. Magomed Umalatov (170.2)

