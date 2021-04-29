HOT OFF THE WIRE

2021 PFL 2 weigh-in results and video

April 29, 2021
The official weigh-in for the second event of the PFL 2021 season took place on Wednesday. Light heavyweights and welterweights begin their season on Thursday’s fight card. Welterweight Rory MacDonald and Curtis Milender headline the event and both made weight.

All fighters made weight for the event at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., but their was a change in the fight card. Light heavyweight Vinny Magalhaes was forced out of his bout after needing medical assistance during his weight cut. Alternate Askar Mozharov got the call to step in and face Jordan Young.

2021 PFL 2 Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD

  • Rory MacDonald (170.6) vs. Curtis Millender (171)
  • Ray Cooper III (170.8) vs. Jason Ponet (170.2)
  • Gleison Tibau (170.4) vs. Joao Zeferino (171)
  • Chris Camozzi (204) vs. Emiliano Sordi (205.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD

  • Antonio Carlos Junior (205.4) vs. Tom Lawlor (202.8)
  • Askar Mozharov (205) vs. Jordan Young (205.8)
  • Cezar Ferreira (205.4) vs. Nick Roehrick (205.4)
  • Nikolay Aleksakhin (170.8) vs. Sadibou Sy (170.8)
  • Marthin Hamlet (205.8) vs. Dan Spohn (205.4)

PFL 2, 2021: Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of PFL)

