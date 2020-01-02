2019 PFL World Championship full fight highlights video

(Courtesy of PFL MMA)
History was made at the 2019 PFL World Championships as Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco fought for the first-ever Women’s Lightweight Championship in a 5-round battle. Ray Cooper III got New Year’s Eve redemption and earned PFL gold with a vicious TKO win. Ali Isaev and Emiliano Sordi both picked up impressive stoppages to earn their $1 Million Belts. Natan Schulte and Lance Palmer made league history, becoming the first two fighters to have back-to-back Championship season.
TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s coach says he is in the best shape ever ahead of UFC 246
Watch the full highlights from the 2019 PFL Championship.