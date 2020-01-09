2019 PFL Championship highlights: Re-live Kayla Harrison becoming the first women’s lightweight champ

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 9, 2020
(Courtesy of PFL MMA)

With 6 World Title Fights and 6 $1 Million Belts on the line, the 2019 PFL Championship closed the decade in style on New Year’s Eve. Relive every jaw-dropping punch, kick, knee, takedown, and knockout in slo mo as PFL’s second season came to a close.

Featuring highlights from Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper III, Ali Isaev, Natan Schulte, Lance Palmer, Emiliano Sordi, Brendan Loughnane, and more, Fight Flow is a slow motion highlight compilation of the best moments from the 2019 PFL Championship.

PFL returns to ESPN2 and ESPN+ for the 2020 season.

PFL returns to ESPN2 and ESPN+ for the 2020 season.

