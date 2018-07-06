2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Highlights: Ronda Rousey, Matt Serra Among Inductees

(Courtesy of UFC)

The 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Thursday in Las Vegas. Matt Serra, Ronda Rousey, Art Davie, Bruce Connal, Dan Henderson, and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua made up this year’s class of inductees. Check out the highlights from the induction ceremony.

