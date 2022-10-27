18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. UFC debut set

When Raul Rosas Jr. stepped into the cage for his Dana White Contender Series fight he was just 17 years old. But that night he provided a highlight reel finish that even some of the most experienced UFC veterans were drooling over.

Now he’s set to make his UFC debut.

His opponent will be Jay Perrin who has a 10-6 MMA record but has yet to secure a win under the UFC banner going 0-2, so far. The bout will take place in a bantamweight division on the undercard at UFC 282, which takes place on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout was announced by Iridium, which manages both fighters.