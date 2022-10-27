HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJoe Rogan reveals who he thinks won the Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 280

featured18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. UFC debut set

featuredWatch the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Media Workouts

featuredAljamain Sterling has message for online haters: ‘The joke’s on you’

18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. UFC debut set

October 26, 2022
NoNo Comments

When Raul Rosas Jr. stepped into the cage for his Dana White Contender Series fight he was just 17 years old. But that night he provided a highlight reel finish that even some of the most experienced UFC veterans were drooling over.

Now he’s set to make his UFC debut.

His opponent will be Jay Perrin who has a 10-6 MMA record but has yet to secure a win under the UFC banner going 0-2, so far. The bout will take place in a bantamweight division on the undercard at UFC 282, which takes place on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout was announced by Iridium, which manages both fighters.

Rosas Jr. is a highly touted prospect who will be facing a man who is liking looking at a win or get cut situation.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life