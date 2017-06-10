Zak Ottow Narrowly Defeats Kiichi Kunimoto (UFC Auckland Fight Highlights)

Significant strikes and cleverness in close quarters got @TheBarbarianMMA the win over @StrasserKiichi #UFCAuckland https://t.co/EImvXBasqJ
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 11, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from the welterweight bout between Zak Ottow Kiichi Kunimoto at UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand.
RELATED:
- More UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt Fight Highlight Videos
- UFC Auckland: Lewis vs. Hunt Live Results and Fight Stats