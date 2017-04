Zak Cummings Puts Nathan Coy to Sleep (UFC on FOX 24 Fight Highlights)

What a scramble! Coy goes for the takedown, but @ZakCummings reverses and gets the submission win! What a performance! #UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/C0LD7Hr8v4 — UFC (@ufc) April 15, 2017

Check out Zak Cummings as he puts Nathan Coy to sleep at UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis on Saturday in Kansas City.

