HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones UFC 200 NY Faceoff

featuredDana White Angling for Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Rematch for UFC 214

featuredDana White: ‘Demetrious Johnson Could Be the GOAT’

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredExpect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Stakes Claim as Best Champion Ever (UFC on FOX 24 Results)

Zac Riley Going to ‘Bring the Heat’ Against Jerome Rivera at LFA 10

April 19, 2017
No Comments

Over the course of the past two years, bantamweight up and comer Zac Riley has reinvigorated his career with a string of wins, including two over previously undefeated prospects.

“I was 2-3 when I started my winning streak against Shai Lindsey,” Riley told MMAWeekly.com. “I went in there and had fun. I’ve continued to do that.

“It’s definitely given me confidence. And I know when I’m having fun I do have that chance to take over or beat anybody I want. Whenever I can put my mind to it I can do it.

Because of the inconsistent start of his career, Riley was a heavy underdog in his recent wins – including a bout against Hugo Viana where he was the largest betting upset in MMA history – but it’s a role he relishes in playing.

Zac Riley LFA 10“I’ve gotten the nickname of ‘The Upset King’ because I’m always the underdog,” said Riley. “It helps. I like living up to that. It is nice to be the only one to defeat them. It is a good feeling. I do take pride in it.”

With his recent success has come more attention, which is not always something that Riley enjoys, but is nonetheless able to set aside as he focuses on fighting.

“There’s a part of me that likes it, but there’s a part of me that’s scared of fame,” Riley said. “I like my peace. I don’t let it get to me. I don’t let it get to my head. It’s something I’m able to do mentally to keep on my side.”

TRENDING > Expect a More Mature Jon Jones in UFC Return

Riley (5-3) will look to pick up his fourth straight victory when he takes on Jerome Rivera (5-0) in a main card 135-pound bout on Friday in Pueblo, Colo.

“I think I’m going to have to overwhelm him and beat him at his own game,” Riley said of Rivera. “I’ll just bring the heat to him and we’ll see how well he can handle pressure and how well he can take a punch.”

While Riley now has placed himself in a position to make a move to up in his career, the most important thing to him is to keep his winning ways going in 2017.

“I want to take my three wins in a row and make it four or five, or possibly even six in the past two years,” said Riley. “I want to keep staying undefeated. I don’t want to lose a fight again. I’m not comfortable with that.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Dana White

‘Do You Wanna Be a F—in’ Fi...

Apr 19, 2017No Comments70 Views

It was the question that altered the course of UFC history, "Do you wanna be a f---in' fighter?!"

Al Iaquinta

Al Iaquinta on Diego Sanche...

Al Iaquinta believes he is way too technical for

Apr 18, 2017
Conor McGregor & Urijah Faber TUF banter

Conor McGregor and Urijah F...

Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber were never slated to

Apr 18, 2017
Jon Jones 1 out of 1 Bones Recommends

Jon Jones ‘Highly Rec...

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was suspended

Apr 18, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA