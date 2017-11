Zabit Magomedsharipov Taps Out Sheymon Moraes (UFC Shanghai Highlights)

THIS GUY!!@Zabit_MMA puts on another spectacular performance and finishes Moraes in round 3! Unreal! #UFCShanghai pic.twitter.com/3gsxmPlmbo — UFC (@ufc) November 25, 2017

Check out the highlights from the featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Sheymon Moraes from UFC Fight Night 122 in Shanghai, China.

