Yoshitaka Naito to Defend Strawweight Title at ONE: Warriors of the World

Yoshitaka Naito will make the second defense of his strawweight title when he faces Alex Silva in Bangkok. The fight will headline ONE: Warriors of the World, which is set for the Impact Arena on Dec. 9.

Naito (12-0) has not fought for over a year. He was last seen submitting the previously undefeated Joshua Pacio in October 2016 to defend the belt he won by finishing Dehdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke in Bangkok.

Silva (6-1) is riding a five-fight winning streak and has not tasted defeat since 2012. After submitting four Filipino opponents in succession he was handed a very tough test against undefeated Japanese grappler Hayato Suzuki earlier this month.

The Brazilian passed with flying colours, needing less than 90 seconds to defeat the highly rated Japanese strawweight.

“Alex Silva is a worthy challenger and an amazing competitor. I look forward to testing my skills against him,” said Naito.

The co-main event pits Thai lightweight Shannon Wiratchai (8-1-0-1) against Russia’s Rasul Yakhyaev (10-6-0-1) in a fight that ONE Championship announced would serve as a title eliminator.

