Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker: UFC 213 Countdown Video
(Courtesy of UFC)
Go inside the lives and training camps of Cuban-born Olympic medalist Yoel Romero, who readies to face young striker Robert Whittaker, in a battle for the interim UFC middleweight belt.
