Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker: UFC 213 Countdown Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of Cuban-born Olympic medalist Yoel Romero, who readies to face young striker Robert Whittaker, in a battle for the interim UFC middleweight belt.

