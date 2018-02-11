Yoel Romero Storms Luke Rockhold, Finishes Him (UFC 221 Highlights)

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Yoel Romero’s knockout of Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Due to missing weight, Romero was not eligible to win the interim UFC middleweight title, but he stormed Rockhold and then finished him, likely still earning a shot at champion Robert Whittaker.

The UFC heads to Texas next. Fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone aims to take over the Lone Star State when he headlines UFC Fight Night 126 opposite Yancy Medeiros in a five-round welterweight main event. The co-main event features heavy hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura in Austin, Texas.

RELATED: