Yoel Romero Starts GoFundMe Page for Michael Bisping’s Future Medical Expenses

February 8, 2017
Talking smack has been part of the fight game since the first two neanderthals stepped outside of their caves to duke it out over an animal carcass or over how fire originated. Like human beings, smack talk has evolved through the centuries. Fighters have a bigger audience than those gathered the public square or the local watering hole. Comments in the press turned into television promos and then the internet emerged changing everything.

The invention of social media and Photoshop gave new mediums to fighters. Memes took it to another level. On Wednesday, middleweight title contender Yoel Romero raised the stakes when he created a GoFundMe page for middleweight champion Michael Bisping‘s future medical expenses that he’ll suffer when the two eventually fight.

“This is Mike, he will be needing money to survive after me and him meet in the octagon approximately May of 2017. He is happy in this picture after defending his title against another fighter and the devastation he went through has caused him to have surgery on his knee where all the visible damage was on his face. This surgery has prevented him from competing in a timely manner. After his fight with me, I am convinced he will need this money to rebuild his life, he has a family and I am deeply concerned for him. Please help any way that you can as all funds will be used for medical expenses and his retirement party,” Romero wrote in the description to the fundraising page.

Bisping won the middleweight title by knocking out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in June 2016. He successfully defended his title against Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in October. Romero is riding an eight-fight winning streak and solidified his place as top contender in the 185-pound division when he knocked out former champion Chris Weidman at UFC at UFC 205.

Bisping recently underwent a minor knee surgery and is expected to return to action this summer. 

  • Derek Foreal

    Wow, what a complete jerk. So much for that Jesus loving humble crap huh Yoel?

    • uncle

      He loves Jesus not Bisping and if you care about him being the perfect
      Christian go on the Joel Osteen website and complain.

    • MikeMcK

      Maybe Yoel really cares?

  • Triggerman99

    Bisping via gogoplata

    • AC_Jitsu

      Romero via ezekiel choke.

  • Muaythai4life

    This was actually pretty damn funny. Gotta give it up to him. Wonder how much he will raise?

  • Sean

    Romero wants to talk about “timely manner”?? How coming out of your corner in a timely manner you cheating scumbag!!

  • A R

    people complaining are retarded. this is hilarious and good publicity for the fight

  • Darin

    That’s actually very clever, and I doubt very much that it was Romero’s idea. But, it hypes the fight which is good for both fighters, and it would be hilarious if it actually raises a significant amount of money. If Romero is a man of his word, he will be giving it to Bisping.

    • macarrech

      180 dlls already

  • mike

    Link?

  • El Gvapo

    I don’t know why but I’ve got a niggling feeling Bisping will win this one. I think he’ll just score points with his stand up, moving in and out etc. He has the fitness to do it and it remains to be seen how a non-juiced Romero will do. Now I’d never put money on it happening, just have a funny feeling that’s how it might play out.

    • MikeMcK

      If Romero has been juicing in the past there’s no reason to think he wouldn’t be juicing now. Romero proved his case, and got screwed.

    • deepgrim

      I think romero is ahead of the drug testing in general. If bisping can survive the early rounds then he could out cardio him. If he can survive an onslaught from him like jacare did, romero will blow his gas tank.

  • D. Van Nostrand

    Part of me wants that division to move along already and Bisping retire to allow the real top dogs to settle things………but I’m not a fan of Romero at all, so I hope Bisping wins.

    • I profited $104k in 2016 by working online from home a­­n­­d I did that by wo­rking in my own time f­­o­­r few hrs every day. I followed work opportunity I found on-line and I am so happy that i made so much extra income. It’s user friendly a­n­d I’m just so blessed that i learned about it. Check out what I do… STATICTAB.COM/msxjhtx

  • Frank Rodriguez

    That snake will keep the money…

  • E Crash

    Moron, I PRAY you get rocked, you cheater.

  • hyperbole

    He’s secretly funneling the money into his super high tech steroid masking agent.

  • PatriotEngineerAnalystUSA

    Yoel: we can do the same for you. We can start a GoFundMe page to support your imminent retirement of that nearly 40 yr.-old battered and steroid-eaten body. No matter the results of the fight, Weidman’s future in MMA is much brighter and longer than yours.

    By the way, how do you handle your professional reputation as a dishonest, cheating athlete who should have been suspended after the Kennedy fight for failure to answer the bell in the allotted time? Kennedy mentally broke you, but you didn’t have the integrity or professionalism to admit it.

    FWIW, you are the only UFC fighter that I genuinely dislike. You say you’re a soldier of a deity, but let me assure you, there’s no room for cheating scalawags in your deity’s army.

               

