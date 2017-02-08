Yoel Romero Starts GoFundMe Page for Michael Bisping’s Future Medical Expenses

Talking smack has been part of the fight game since the first two neanderthals stepped outside of their caves to duke it out over an animal carcass or over how fire originated. Like human beings, smack talk has evolved through the centuries. Fighters have a bigger audience than those gathered the public square or the local watering hole. Comments in the press turned into television promos and then the internet emerged changing everything.

The invention of social media and Photoshop gave new mediums to fighters. Memes took it to another level. On Wednesday, middleweight title contender Yoel Romero raised the stakes when he created a GoFundMe page for middleweight champion Michael Bisping‘s future medical expenses that he’ll suffer when the two eventually fight.

“This is Mike, he will be needing money to survive after me and him meet in the octagon approximately May of 2017. He is happy in this picture after defending his title against another fighter and the devastation he went through has caused him to have surgery on his knee where all the visible damage was on his face. This surgery has prevented him from competing in a timely manner. After his fight with me, I am convinced he will need this money to rebuild his life, he has a family and I am deeply concerned for him. Please help any way that you can as all funds will be used for medical expenses and his retirement party,” Romero wrote in the description to the fundraising page.

Bisping won the middleweight title by knocking out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in June 2016. He successfully defended his title against Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in October. Romero is riding an eight-fight winning streak and solidified his place as top contender in the 185-pound division when he knocked out former champion Chris Weidman at UFC at UFC 205.

Bisping recently underwent a minor knee surgery and is expected to return to action this summer.

