Yoel Romero Returns Fire at Michael Bisping After He Ripped Up the Cuban Flag

Things are definitely heating up in the rivalry between Yoel Romero and UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

On Saturday night at UFC 213, Bisping taunted Romero by ripping up a small Cuban flag before tossing it at the cage during his interim title fight with Robert Whittaker.

Romero found no humor in Bisping’s jab as he looked down right enraged when speaking about the incident at the post fight press conference.

Now Romero has returned fire — literally — by taking a photo of Bisping with the flag of the United Kingdom and setting it ablaze while also sending the champion a rather ominous message.