HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes UFC 213 weigh

featuredAmanda Nunes Reveals Why She was Unable to Fight at UFC 213

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 213

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals UFC 213 Fight Hung Up Over Pregnancy Test

featuredRobert Whittaker Wins Interim Middleweight Title in Five-Round War with Yoel Romero at UFC 213

UFC 213 Live Results

featuredUFC 213 Live Results and Fight Stats

Yoel Romero Returns Fire at Michael Bisping After He Ripped Up the Cuban Flag

July 10, 2017
No Comments

Things are definitely heating up in the rivalry between Yoel Romero and UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

On Saturday night at UFC 213, Bisping taunted Romero by ripping up a small Cuban flag before tossing it at the cage during his interim title fight with Robert Whittaker.

Romero found no humor in Bisping’s jab as he looked down right enraged when speaking about the incident at the post fight press conference.

Now Romero has returned fire — literally — by taking a photo of Bisping with the flag of the United Kingdom and setting it ablaze while also sending the champion a rather ominous message.

Related Article

Floyd Mayweather Owes Back Taxes, Asks IRS fo...

Jul 10, 2017No Comments18 Views

Floyd Mayweather has some tax issues leading into his fight with Conor McGregor

Yoel Romero - UFC 213

Yoel Romero: The Game is No...

Yoel Romero looks back on his loss to Robert

Jul 10, 2017
Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko Respon...

Valentina Shevchenko talks about Joanna Jędrzejczyk offering to replace

Jul 09, 2017
Alistair Overeem - UFC 213

Alistair Overeem Responds t...

Alistair Overeem talks about his performance against Fabricio Werdum,

Jul 09, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA