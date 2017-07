Yoel Romero Pulverizes Lyoto Machda (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Yoel Romero earn a Performance of the Night bonus after finishing Lyoto Machida from their bout in 2015. Romero faces Robert Whittaker at UFC 213 for the interim middleweight title.

