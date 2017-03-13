Yoel Romero Proposes Interim UFC Middleweight Championship

If he has to wait on the sidelines while Georges St-Pierre challenges Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title, Yoel Romero proposes another interim championship fight.

Romero is either going to sit on the sidelines and wait for the winner of Bisping vs. St-Pierre or he wants an interim championship fight with middleweight legend Anderson Silva.

Romero has been the top middleweight contender for quite some time, but has constantly been leap-frogged for “big money” fights, which seems to be the flavor of the day.

After Bisping upset Luke Rockhold for the belt, Dan Henderson was afforded one last shot at the belt in his retirement fight. Then, there were rumors of a fight with Georges St-Pierre in December, but the Canadian’s negotiations with the UFC brass stalled out.

Before a fight with Romero could be booked, however, Bisping opted for knee surgery, from which he is currently recovering.

Meanwhile, St-Pierre finally came to terms with the UFC and opted for a title shot with Bisping in his first fight back, which will likely happen sometime this summer. Once again, Romero is left on the sideline.

“I’m very bothered with the decision that was made (to match Bisping with St-Pierre), but I’m still focused and I truly expect that Dana (White) will do the right thing, the way he’s always done in the past,” Romero said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “We haven’t reached an accord. No one has had a conversation with me about the situation. I’m waiting for the UFC for them to speak with my managers.”

Though he has yet to work things out with the UFC, Romero appeared to be rather clear in what he wants. He either wants to sit out and wait for his title shot or he wants an interim championship fight. If the interim fight materializes, there is only one man that Romero wants to face and that is Anderson Silva.

“A fight with Anderson would be great. It would be great for the fans; it would be great for me. And a fight for an interim title would be really good in general,” Romero explained.

“I’ve already fought and beat everyone else. The only person that is amongst those great stars is Anderson. Because we also have to play with the same plans of St-Pierre. At this moment, this is almost like a chess match.”

“If you look the top five, six guys at middleweight, everybody’s busy. The only ones free of any commitment is Anderson and myself.”

But why another interim belt? It might be because Romero thinks there is a good chance that St-Pierre could beat Bisping for the belt, but then quickly move on. St-Pierre has said that he has specific plans in mind beyond the fight with Bisping, but would not publicly comment on what those plans are, leaving most to believe his plans don’t include simply defending the belt against all comers should he win it.

“That’s exactly why I want a fight with Anderson,” said Romero. “Because (St-Pierre) said he has plans.”

