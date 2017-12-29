Yoel Romero Meets David Branch at UFC on FOX 28 in Orlando

Yoel Romero has finally found a willing opponent as David Branch will step into face the former middleweight title contender at UFC on FOX 28 from Orlando on Feb. 24.

UFC officials confirmed the matchup via the Orlando Sentinel on Friday.

Romero (12-2) returns for the first time since suffering a loss to current UFC interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in June. That was the first defeat Romero suffered in the UFC after reeling off eight straight wins.

The former Olympic silver medalist in wrestling will now try to get back on the hunt for gold when he fights in Feb. after struggling to find an opponent for the past couple of months.

Branch (21-4) was more than willing and even requested the matchup with Romero when his name came available.

The former World Series of Fighting two-division champion is looking to bounce back after suffering a loss to Luke Rockhold in his last fight from September.

Romero vs. Branch is the latest addition to the UFC on FOX 28 card with a main event still to be determined for the show.