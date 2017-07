Yoel Romero: He Prepared for This; I Was Made for This (UFC 213 video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

In his interview at Wednesday’s UFC 213 Open Workouts in Las Vegas, Yoel Romero was adamant that he was more than prepared to fight Robert Whittaker for the UFC interim middleweight title on Saturday.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Details Getting Engaged and Her House Being Robbed (Video)

Follow along for full UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, July 8, on MMAWeekly.com.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram