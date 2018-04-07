HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 223 Khabib vs Holloway Full Live Results

featuredUFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredConor McGregor Free After Posting $50,000 Bail, Next Court Appearance Set for June

Al Iaquinta vs Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 223

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta Now Headlines UFC 223 in Brooklyn

Max Holloway UFC 218 weigh

featuredMax Holloway Out of UFC 223 Main Event, Deemed Medically Ineligible to Compete

Yoel Romero Gives His 2 Cents on Conor McGregor Bus Rampage

April 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Conor McGregor’s UFC 223 Media Day meltdown is the biggest news in combat sports. Despite UFC 223 taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., with two title fights on the card, everyone still wants to talk about McGregor going ballistic in the bowels of the arena on Thursday.

UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero was in Brooklyn this week to pump up his fight with middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker. Romero will attempt to wrest the belt from Whittaker’s waist at UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago in a rematch of their UFC 213 showdown, which Whittaker won via unanimous decision.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Media Day Meltdown and Court Appearance (video)

Backstage at UFC 223 on Saturday, Romero talked about the rematch and his chance at capturing the belt, but was also asked about McGregor going on a rampage that injured two UFC 223 fighters, led to the cancellation of three UFC 223 bouts, and ended with the Irishman in police custody.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA