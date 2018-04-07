Yoel Romero Gives His 2 Cents on Conor McGregor Bus Rampage

&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Conor McGregor’s UFC 223 Media Day meltdown is the biggest news in combat sports. Despite UFC 223 taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., with two title fights on the card, everyone still wants to talk about McGregor going ballistic in the bowels of the arena on Thursday.

UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero was in Brooklyn this week to pump up his fight with middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker. Romero will attempt to wrest the belt from Whittaker’s waist at UFC 225 on June 9 in Chicago in a rematch of their UFC 213 showdown, which Whittaker won via unanimous decision.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Media Day Meltdown and Court Appearance (video)

Backstage at UFC 223 on Saturday, Romero talked about the rematch and his chance at capturing the belt, but was also asked about McGregor going on a rampage that injured two UFC 223 fighters, led to the cancellation of three UFC 223 bouts, and ended with the Irishman in police custody.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram