Yoel Romero Finally Found a Top 10 Ranked Middleweight Willing to Fight Him

Yoel Romero has complained that nobody in the top 10 rankings in the UFC’s middleweight division is willing to face him but he just found somebody ready to step up to the challenge.

David Branch has offered to step up and face Romero at the upcoming UFC on FOX card in Orlando on Feb. 24 next year.

Branch was very respectful with his request for the fight, but it’s clear he’s ready to face the fearsome middleweight contender if the UFC will make the matchup.

@YoelRomeroMMA people have reason to be feared by you my friend. I want to fight the most dangerous people in the world and you’re one of them. February 24 @UFCONFOX Orlando I would like to do battle with you ?? @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite — David Branch (@DavidcBranchMMA) December 13, 2017

Branch hasn’t fought since September when he suffered a submission loss to Luke Rockhold while Romero is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to current middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in his last outing.

Romero wasted no time in responding to the challenge because he’s been waiting on the sidelines for the UFC to find him an opponent since announcing that he was ready to return to action.

Now it just remains to be seen if the UFC is interested in this fight between Romero and Branch to actually make it reality in 2018.

