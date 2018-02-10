HOT OFF THE WIRE
Yoel Romero UFC 221 2nd weigh-in

featuredYoel Romero Fails to Make Weight on Second Attempt; Luke Rockhold Still Fighting for Belt

Yoel Romero vs Luke Rockhold UFC 221 weigh-in

featuredThings Get Heated at UFC 221 Weigh-ins as Yoel Romero Misses Weight (Video)

Yoel Romero UFC 221 weigh-in

featuredYoel Romero Misses Weight for Title Fight (UFC 221 Weigh-in Results)

Cris Cyborg and Yana Kunitskaya

featuredCris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Expected to Headline Revamped UFC 222 Fight Card

Yoel Romero Fails to Make Weight on Second Attempt; Luke Rockhold Still Fighting for Belt

February 10, 2018
NoNo Comments

Yoel Romero will not be fighting for the interim UFC middleweight championship at UFC 221 on Saturday night. 

Romero stepped on the scale at 188.3 pounds at Friday’s official UFC 221 weigh-ins in Perth, Australia.

After squaring off with Luke Rockhold and nearly going to blows with him, Romero was given two hours to get down to the 185-pound limit for their interim title fight. He tried, but just couldn’t do it.

Romero returned to the scale two hours later with a dour look on his face. It was warranted, as the scale read 187.7 pounds. 

Yoel Romero UFC 221 2nd weigh-inThough Romero missed the mark, UFC officials said that the fight will go on with a few changes in what the outcome means.

If Rockhold wins the fight, he becomes the new interim UFC middleweight champion of the world. If Romero wins? Well, he wins.

Romero has no opportunity to win an interim version of the belt, and having missed weight, it could put him on shaky ground even if he wins the fight in Perth.

UFC president Dana White later told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto via text message, however, “Romero took this fight on short notice when Whittaker fell out and he didn’t get a full camp. I appreciate him stepping up and taking the fight. If wins, he doesn’t get the belt, if Rockhold wins, he’s the interim champ.”

TRENDING > Power Ranger Jason David Frank Calls Out Duke Roufus for Protecting CM Punk

The UFC 221 main event was originally supposed to shine the spotlight on Whittaker, who was slated to put his belt on the line for the first time by squaring off with Rockhold. Unfortunately, injury and severe illness sidelined the champ. Now on the mend, it sounds as if Whittaker won’t be on the sidelines much longer.

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA