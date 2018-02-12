Yoel Romero Did Not Suffer Broken Leg at UFC 221

Yoel Romero won’t be sidelined by a broken leg after all.

On Saturday night following his jaw-rattling knockout against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221, Romero suspected that he suffered a broken leg in the opening round after checking a pair of kicks from the former middleweight champion.

Romero showed no ill signs of the injury during the fight, but afterwards he was visibly hobbled by the pain in his leg, which led him to believe he had suffered a fracture.

Well, Romero got some good news after visiting a local hospital in Perth, Australia as his manager Malki Kawa confirmed on Sunday that he suffered no breaks or fractures in his leg.

Can confirm @YoelRomeroMMA has no breaks in his leg, and is injury free… everything came back ok. Looking forward to Robert Whitaker getting healthy and making that fight in the summer — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 11, 2018

Instead, sources say Romero suffered a deep shin bruise, which can be extremely painful but typically only requires a few weeks of recovery time to heal from it. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor suffered a similar injury in his win over Nate Diaz in August 2016 and he was back in action by November.

Romero will certainly celebrate his win over Rockhold but he will also begin focusing on his next bout, which is expected to come against middleweight champion Robert Whittaker later this year.

Romero fell to Whittaker last July in an interim middleweight title fight but now the two top ranked fighters will clash again later this year in a second championship matchup.

Whittaker is still recovering as well after dealing with a staph infection and adult chicken pox that kept him from fighting at UFC 221. Once both fighters are healthy the UFC can begin looking at dates for the showdown between the top two fighters at 185 pounds.