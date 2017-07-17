Yoel Romero Continues Michael Bisping Callouts and British Flag Desecration

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Yoel Romero sitting on British flagUFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping‘s next fight is set, as he is expected to meet interim champion Robert Whittaker in his next title defense. A contentious rivalry with Yoel Romero, however, continues to build.

Bisping and Romero have been trash talking each other for quite some time, but their disdain for each other reached another level when, at the fight where Romero lost to Whittaker, Bisping was shown ripping up a small Cuban flag. Romero currently resides in Florida, but is Cuban born and represented his home country in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. He obviously didn’t take kindly to Bisping’s desecration of his flag.

Shortly after the incident, Romero posted a video of him burning a photo of Bisping holding the British flag to Instagram.

While their war of words has continued, Romero again took to his Instagram account to post another video. This time, he had some heated words for Bisping, telling him he would meet him anywhere, imploring UFC president Dana White to make it happen.

He wasn’t done there, however, as Romero had some unidentified friends drop a British flag on the ground and wipe their feet on it, before later showing himself standing atop the British flag, yelling that Bisping is scared to face him.

Is this just as much social media matchmaking and fight promotion or have they taken things a step too far by desecrating their respective country’s flags?

