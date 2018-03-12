HOT OFF THE WIRE
Yoel Romero Confirms Rematch Against Robert Whittaker Planned for UFC 225

March 12, 2018
It looks like Yoel Romero will get his second shot at middleweight champion Robert Whittaker as part of the UFC 225 card in Chicago on June 9.

While the matchup was previously reported as in the works for the card, Romero confirmed the date for the highly anticipated rematch when appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Monday.

At the time, Romero was talking about training with a new coach, who has truly helped him prepare for these five round championship fights like the one he’ll have against Whittaker later this year.

“I was preparing myself but not preparing myself correctly for how I was going to fight,” Romero said. “This new trainer really gets me prepared for how I should fight. I was trying to fight at a high pace for five rounds because I know my gas. The people that have fought with me, if they want to be honest and we’re not even talking about if they won or loss, we’re talking about the gas, if it’s as easy to get that rhythm going.

“There’s one thing to be out of the fight and one thing to be in the fight. Let’s just wait till June 9”

When asked if UFC 225 was the landing spot for his fight with Whittaker, Romero answered “yes” which confirms the plans the organization has made for the middleweight title bout to take place in Chicago.

Whittaker initially suggested that date when he was coming back from an illness that knocked him out of his previously scheduled fight at UFC 221 in February.

Now it appears Whittaker will face the man he defeated to win the title last July after edging out Romero in a back and forth war that lasted all five rounds. 

 

               

