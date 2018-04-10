Yodsaenklai Fairtex to Compete in Caged Muay Thai at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams

One of the most famous Muay Thai fighters of all time will be stepping the cage on May 18. Former Lumpinee, Thailand, WMC, Lion Fight, Thai Fight, and Contender Asia champion Yodsaenklai Fairtex has been booked to compete at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams.

Yodsaenklai will face Chris Ngimbi at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The bout will take place under Caged Muay Thai (CMT) rules, meaning that elbows and knees are allowed, but the rounds last five minutes and the participants wear MMA gloves.

The Thai veteran is currently riding a 27-fight winning streak, dating all the way back to 2011, but has never before fought while wearing MMA gloves. Ngimbi is originally from DR Congo, but moved to Holland as a child and is one of several elite stand-up fighters to emerge from the Dutch scene.

TRENDING > Did Brock Lesnar Nix UFC Return by Re-Signing with WWE?

So far, there are two CMT fights on the card at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao set to face Sergio Wielzen in a match that will have the promotion’s first ever title for a striking rules match on the line.