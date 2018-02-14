Yancy Medeiros ‘Looking to Finish’ Donald Cerrone

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Welterweight Yancy Medeiros is planning to finish Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in his first ever UFC event as a headliner at Fight Night Austin on Sunday.

Cerrone and Medeiros headline the UFC Fight Night 126 card in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, but there will also be a lot of eyes on home state hero Derrick Lewis. The 33-year-old UFC heavyweight resides in Cypress, Texas, and squares off with Marcin Tybura in the UFC Fight Night 126 co-main event.