HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update: February 14, 2018

featuredMatt Mitrione Admits Opening Round Matchup Against Roy Nelson ‘Didn’t Make Any Sense’

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones’ Manager Gives Him 95-Percent Chance of Fighting in 2018

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredTyron Woodley ‘Pissed Off’ That Dana White Berated Him Over Nate Diaz Fight

Yancy Medeiros ‘Looking to Finish’ Donald Cerrone

February 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Welterweight Yancy Medeiros is planning to finish Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in his first ever UFC event as a headliner at Fight Night Austin on Sunday.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley ‘Pissed Off’ That Dana White Berated Him Over Nate Diaz Fight

Cerrone and Medeiros headline the UFC Fight Night 126 card in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, but there will also be a lot of eyes on home state hero Derrick Lewis. The 33-year-old UFC heavyweight resides in Cypress, Texas, and squares off with Marcin Tybura in the UFC Fight Night 126 co-main event.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA