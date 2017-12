Yancy Medeiros Takes Win Over Alex Oliveira in Epic Battle (UFC 218 Fight Highlights)

Alex Oliveira and Yancy Medeiros are putting their names in the hat for FOTY. So much respect. So much skill. #UFC218 https://t.co/D8UwKMoMZo — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 3, 2017

WHAT A FIGHT! Yancy Medeiros with the TKO win over Alex Oliveira in a fight of the year caliber match! #UFC218 https://t.co/8jeOSmU60n — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 3, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Yancy Medeiros’ victory over Alex Oliveira in an epic battle at UFC 218 on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The fight promotion next returns to Fresno, Calif., for UFC Fight Night 123, where Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega battle to take the next step toward the UFC featherweight championship. UFC Fight Night 123 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9.

