Yana Kunitskaya on Tonya Evinger: ‘It’s Like She Has a Very Small Brain’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Yana Kunitskaya believes that she will shock the world once again when she takes on Invicta FC bantamweight champ Tonya Evinger in their highly anticipated rematch.

TRENDING > BJ Penn and Johny Hendricks Return at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram