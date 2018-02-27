HOT OFF THE WIRE
Yana Kunitskaya: ‘I’m Ready for This’ (UFC 222 Embedded)

February 27, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 222 Embedded, women’s featherweight title challenger Yana Kunitskaya braves the sub-Russian temperatures of the Sandias before heading indoors for her final training session. Reigning champion Cris Cyborg spends Sunday morning at church. Featherweight Frankie Edgar coaches his son at a wrestling tournament, and opponent Brian Ortega offers a tour of his outdoor tiki lounge.

UFC 222 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 222 on Saturday, March 3 on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Stephanie McMahon: Ronda Rousey ‘Wants to Earn’ Her Way in WWE

Be sure to follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya live results and fight stats. Aside from Yana Kunitskaya trying to take the belt from Cris Cyborg, the co-main event features a pivotal men’s featherweight fight, as Frankie Edgar puts his title shot on the line against Brian Ortega.

               

