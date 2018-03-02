Yana Kunitskaya: Cris Cyborg is Just the Next Step (UFC 222 Media Day)

Yana Kunitsaya has no misgivings about Cris Cbyorg’s place in the world of mixed martial arts. The UFC women’s featherweight champion hasn’t lost in years and is widely regarded as the top female fighter on the planet.

Kunitskaya isn’t fazed.

She believes her teammate, Holly Holm, exposed Cyborg as beatable. And being a former Invicta bantamweight champion, Kunitskaya simply sees her fight with Cyborg as the next step in her career, nothing more, nothing less.

But what happens when the cage door closes at UFC 222?

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. Follow along for full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.