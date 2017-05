Yair Rodriguez Wanted Frankie Edgar Because He’s the Toughest Challenge

Yair Rodriguez didn’t pull any punches when asked why he wanted to fight Frankie Edgar. He simply wanted to fight the next best guy that would get him to a title shot.

Rodriguez and Edgar square off on Saturday, May 13 at UFC 211 in Dallas.

