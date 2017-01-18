HOT OFF THE WIRE
Yair Rodriguez, Two Others Suspended Indefinitely Following UFC Phoenix

January 18, 2017
Rising star Yair Rodriguez made short work of returning legend BJ Penn, but he still received what could be a lengthy medical suspension following the fight.

Rodriguez attacked with a dizzying array of kicks that the UFC Hall of Fame fighter could not defend, taking Penn out 24 seconds into the second round of their main event fight on Sunday in Phoenix. Though he finished the fight quickly, Rodriguez was one of three fighters handed an indefinite suspension, pending clearance by a doctor.

Yair Rodriguez UFC Phoenix PostThe Arizona Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission didn’t specify its concern for Rodriguez or for Ben Saunders and Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger, who were also issued indefinite suspensions.

Penn, Devin Powell, and Nina Ansaroff were all issued six-month suspensions.

UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn took place on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn Medical Suspensions

  • Yair Rodriguez: Suspended indefinitely, pending clearance by a doctor
  • BJ Penn: Suspended 180 days
  • Joe Lauzon: Suspended 30 days
  • Ben Saunders: Suspended indefinitely, pending clearance by a doctor
  • Court McGee: Suspended 45 days
  • Sergio Pettis: Suspended 60 days
  • Devin Powell: Suspended 180 days
  • Frankie Saenz: Suspended 60 days
  • Nina Ansaroff: Suspended 180 days
  • Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger: Suspended indefinitely, pending clearance by a doctor
  • Walt Harris: Suspended 30 days
  • Chase Sherman: Suspended 60 days
  • Joachim Christensen: Suspended 30 days
  • Bojan Mihajlovic: Suspended 30 days
  • Dmitry Smoliakov: Suspended 30 days

