Yair Rodriguez: Mexico’s New Face of MMA (UFC Phoenix Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Tenth ranked Yair Rodriguez believes that he was born to be a fighter and destined for greatness. Learn why he pushes himself so hard to represent his Mexican heritage and his plans for the future in the UFC featherweight division. Don’t miss Rodriguez welcome back BJ Penn to the Octagon Sunday on FS1.

