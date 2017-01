Yair Rodriguez: ‘It’s My Turn’ (UFC Phoenix video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Yair Rodriguez is excited to be facing a UFC legend in BJ Penn, but says it’s his time to chase the belt. Rodriguez and Penn face off in the main event of UFC Fight Night Phoenix live on FS1 on Sunday.

