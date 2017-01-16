Yair Rodriguez: I Was Ready to Die to Beat BJ Penn (UFC Phoenix video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Yair Rodriguez, after dismantling UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix, explained his outlook on the fight, and talked about whether it went the way he thought it would.

TRENDING > More UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn Videos

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram