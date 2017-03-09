Yair Rodriguez Draws Career-Making Opportunity at UFC 211

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 9, 2017
Yair Rodriguez is been afforded a career-making opportunity at UFC 211, where he will face former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

UFC officials announced on Thursday that Rodriguez would square off with Edgar at UFC 211 on May 13 in Dallas.

Rodriguez (10-1) is coming off the biggest victory of his career, having finished UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn in the second round of their headlining bout earlier this year in January. As big as that fight was, Rodriguez now faces Edgar, who has defeated Penn on three separate occasions. 

Rodriguez has won his last eight fights and currently sits at No. 9 in the UFC featherweight rankings. 

Edgar (21-5-1) will be his toughest test to date. Holding down the No. 2 ranking in the division, Edgar has only ever lost to current champion Jose Aldo since he moved to the 145-pound weight class. His featherweight resume includes victories over the likes of the aforementioned Penn, as well as Chad Mendes, Cub Swanson, Urijah Faber, Jeremy Stephens, and Charles Oliveira. 

The bout joins an already stellar line-up that is topped by two title fights. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line against Junior dos Santos in the UFC 211 main event, while strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk makes the next defense of her title against Jessica Andrade. 

    This card is STACKED!!!!

    UFC 211
    Stipe vs. JDS
    Joanna vs. Jessica Andrade
    Werdum vs. Ben Rothwell
    Jorge Masvidal vs. Demian Maia
    Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier
    Yair Rodriguez vs. Frankie Edgar
    Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis

